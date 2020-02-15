Silverway Price Hits $0.0385 on Major Exchanges (SLV)

Silverway (CURRENCY:SLV) traded 9.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. During the last seven days, Silverway has traded 33.1% lower against the US dollar. One Silverway token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0385 or 0.00000386 BTC on major exchanges including Coinsbit, BitMart and CoinLim. Silverway has a market capitalization of $5.78 million and $61,865.00 worth of Silverway was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10,005.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $454.42 or 0.04540132 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003465 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002609 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $76.22 or 0.00767519 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0519 or 0.00000521 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00010211 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 14.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00004830 BTC.

Silverway Profile

Silverway is a token. Silverway’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 150,009,999 tokens. Silverway’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Silverway is medium.com/silverwayplatform. The official website for Silverway is silverway.io.

Silverway Token Trading

Silverway can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit, CoinLim and BitMart. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Silverway directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Silverway should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Silverway using one of the exchanges listed above.

