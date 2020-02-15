SingularDTV Price Reaches $0.0106 on Exchanges (SNGLS)

SingularDTV (CURRENCY:SNGLS) traded 3.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One SingularDTV token can currently be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000107 BTC on major exchanges including Braziliex, Binance, Livecoin and ChaoEX. SingularDTV has a market capitalization of $6.38 million and approximately $245,865.00 worth of SingularDTV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SingularDTV has traded 17.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003165 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.42 or 0.03197364 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010079 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.33 or 0.00245041 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0801 or 0.00000807 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044865 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.30 or 0.00154156 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000077 BTC.

About SingularDTV

SingularDTV launched on October 2nd, 2016. SingularDTV’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 600,000,000 tokens. The official website for SingularDTV is singulardtv.com. The Reddit community for SingularDTV is /r/SingularDTV and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SingularDTV’s official Twitter account is @SingularDTV and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SingularDTV

SingularDTV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC, Liqui, Ethfinex, ChaoEX, EtherDelta (ForkDelta), Braziliex, Binance, OKEx and Livecoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SingularDTV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SingularDTV should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SingularDTV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

