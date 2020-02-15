Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) Short Interest Down 6.2% in January

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 165,800 shares, a decline of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 176,700 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 51,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ:SINO traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.42. The company had a trading volume of 10,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 47,912. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market cap of $7.07 million, a P/E ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.42. Sino-Global Shipping America has a 52-week low of $0.40 and a 52-week high of $1.07.

Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.79 million during the quarter. Sino-Global Shipping America had a negative return on equity of 40.04% and a negative net margin of 18.47%.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

