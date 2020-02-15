SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) Position Boosted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SJW Group (NYSE:SJW) by 19.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 167,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 27,407 shares during the quarter. First Trust Advisors LP owned about 0.59% of SJW Group worth $11,889,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its stake in SJW Group by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 26,621 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 20,840 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 41,023 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,801,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in SJW Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 35,752 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in SJW Group by 13.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $430,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO James Patrick Lynch sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $58,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 2,800 shares of company stock valued at $199,440 in the last quarter. Insiders own 8.20% of the company’s stock.

SJW has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered SJW Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded SJW Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on SJW Group in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Shares of NYSE:SJW opened at $73.55 on Friday. SJW Group has a one year low of $59.10 and a one year high of $74.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.01 and a 200-day moving average of $69.67. The company has a market capitalization of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 52.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.52 and a current ratio of 3.52.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th. This is an increase from SJW Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. SJW Group’s dividend payout ratio is 51.00%.

About SJW Group

SJW Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility services in the United States. It engages in the production, purchase, storage, purification, distribution, wholesale, and retail sale of water. The company also provides non-tariffed services, including water system operations, maintenance agreements, and antenna site leases.

