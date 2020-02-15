SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SK Telecom Co Ltd (NYSE:SKM) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 721,900 shares, a decrease of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 777,900 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 301,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,407 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,969,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 50.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,910 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SK Telecom by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 163,943 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 1,831 shares during the period. Oldfield Partners LLP boosted its holdings in SK Telecom by 3.2% during the third quarter. Oldfield Partners LLP now owns 3,504,893 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $77,809,000 after buying an additional 108,069 shares in the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SK Telecom during the third quarter worth $205,000. 9.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SK Telecom stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.18. The stock had a trading volume of 248,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 370,128. SK Telecom has a 52-week low of $20.86 and a 52-week high of $26.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $22.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $22.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.39.

SK Telecom (NYSE:SKM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 13th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.33 billion during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that SK Telecom will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SKM. TheStreet lowered SK Telecom from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded SK Telecom from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. ValuEngine raised SK Telecom from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut SK Telecom from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. SK Telecom currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.00.

SK Telecom Company Profile

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. It operates in four segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunication Services, E-Commerce Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission services; cellular global roaming services; interconnection services; Internet of Things solutions; and platform services, as well as sells smartphones and basic phones, tablets and other Internet access devices, and wearable devices.

