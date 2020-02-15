Skycoin Reaches Market Capitalization of $11.33 Million (SKY)

Skycoin (CURRENCY:SKY) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Skycoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.67 or 0.00006727 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including ChaoEX, C2CX, Iquant and Binance. During the last week, Skycoin has traded 1.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Skycoin has a total market cap of $11.33 million and $540,774.00 worth of Skycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003156 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $318.45 or 0.03210774 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010083 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.19 or 0.00243906 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0799 or 0.00000806 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0239 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044891 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.31 or 0.00154408 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000076 BTC.

Skycoin was first traded on December 22nd, 2013. Skycoin’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 17,000,000 coins. Skycoin’s official website is skycoin.net. Skycoin’s official Twitter account is @Skycoinproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Skycoin is /r/SkycoinProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Skycoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: ChaoEX, Iquant, Binance, Cryptopia and C2CX. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Skycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Skycoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Skycoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

