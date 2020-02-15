Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Bought by Sandy Spring Bank

Sandy Spring Bank lifted its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 9.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 22,698 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,024 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,744,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 492.6% in the 3rd quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 320 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the period. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 83.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SWKS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Longbow Research boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cascend Securities boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Skyworks Solutions has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

Shares of SWKS stock traded down $3.60 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $118.99. 1,811,271 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,354,407. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a 1-year low of $66.29 and a 1-year high of $128.48. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $119.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $97.04. The company has a quick ratio of 5.23, a current ratio of 7.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The business had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.82%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.01, for a total value of $124,010.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 13,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,615,106.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy R. Furey sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $201,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 18,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,896,706.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271 in the last 90 days. 0.64% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Skyworks Solutions Profile

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

