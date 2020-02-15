Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) Shares Purchased by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Skyworks Solutions Inc (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 16.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,799 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,312 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $86,000. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $250,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 71.0% in the fourth quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 342 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Finally, Girard Partners LTD. lifted its position in Skyworks Solutions by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 15,631 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the last quarter. 83.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SWKS. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $105.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Longbow Research increased their price target on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $138.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Skyworks Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $117.96.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, Director David J. Aldrich sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.47, for a total value of $3,898,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 213,032 shares in the company, valued at $20,764,229.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Liam Griffin sold 11,922 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.88, for a total transaction of $1,405,365.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 76,459 shares in the company, valued at $9,012,986.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 202,482 shares of company stock worth $21,762,271 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

SWKS stock opened at $118.99 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $119.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $97.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 7.04. Skyworks Solutions Inc has a fifty-two week low of $66.29 and a fifty-two week high of $128.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.89, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.23.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.16. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 25.02% and a return on equity of 23.03%. The firm had revenue of $896.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $881.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.83 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions Inc will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 30.82%.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property worldwide. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, LED drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

