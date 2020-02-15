SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $14.38.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on SLM shares. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Oppenheimer cut shares of SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th.

In other news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares during the period. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SLM by 40.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the period. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM in the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SLM stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. SLM has a one year low of $7.76 and a one year high of $12.09. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.30.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $411.71 million. SLM had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 20.27%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that SLM will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 5th. SLM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Company Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

