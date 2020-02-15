SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reduced its position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 12.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 340,589 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 49,611 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of SLM worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of SLM by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 496,117 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 15,153 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 49.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 169,597 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 55,858 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SLM in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 19,511 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN raised its position in shares of SLM by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 60,121 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $530,000 after purchasing an additional 4,260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.09% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

In related news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total transaction of $82,310.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SLM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. ValuEngine lowered SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. BidaskClub raised SLM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

SLM stock opened at $12.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. The firm has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.28, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $7.76 and a 12-month high of $12.09. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that SLM Corp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. SLM’s payout ratio is currently 9.45%.

SLM Profile

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Further Reading: How to calculate compound interest

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.