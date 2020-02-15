SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) Short Interest Down 5.9% in January

SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,830,000 shares, a drop of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 12,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 4,070,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days. Currently, 2.8% of the shares of the company are sold short.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Get SLM alerts:

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLM. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in SLM during the third quarter worth about $278,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 85.0% in the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 5,314 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 245.9% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 105,500 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 75,000 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SLM by 78.5% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 221,208 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 97,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of SLM in the second quarter valued at about $224,000. 98.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SLM has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet upgraded SLM from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup raised their target price on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.50 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.90.

SLM stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.06. 4,293,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,689,361. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.02. SLM has a 1-year low of $7.76 and a 1-year high of $12.09. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $419.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that SLM will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. SLM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.45%.

About SLM

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

Featured Article: What sectors are represented in the Nikkei Index?

Receive News & Ratings for SLM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SLM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.