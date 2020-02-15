SmartCash (SMART) Market Capitalization Reaches $7.45 Million

SmartCash (CURRENCY:SMART) traded up 10.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. SmartCash has a total market cap of $7.45 million and $797,896.00 worth of SmartCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SmartCash coin can now be bought for $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC on major exchanges including CryptoBridge, CoinExchange, Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. In the last week, SmartCash has traded 58% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,911.60 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $268.49 or 0.02706514 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $444.09 or 0.04476652 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $76.96 or 0.00775841 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $88.95 or 0.00896684 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.42 or 0.00105015 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009733 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00026042 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.20 or 0.00657254 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000029 BTC.

SmartCash Coin Profile

SMART is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Keccak hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 11th, 2017. SmartCash’s total supply is 2,014,903,577 coins and its circulating supply is 1,413,859,298 coins. SmartCash’s official Twitter account is @scashofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for SmartCash is forum.smartcash.cc. The Reddit community for SmartCash is /r/smartcash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SmartCash is smartcash.cc.

SmartCash Coin Trading

SmartCash can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Braziliex, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi, CoinBene, Cryptopia, CoinExchange, HitBTC and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

