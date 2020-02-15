SmileyCoin Trading 74.7% Higher This Week (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded 12.4% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. SmileyCoin has a total market cap of $871,403.00 and $120,820.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmileyCoin coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. During the last week, SmileyCoin has traded 74.7% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Footy Cash (XFT) traded up 14.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded 12.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0224 or 0.00000349 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 24.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0311 or 0.00000818 BTC.

Bitcoin Scrypt (BTCS) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0178 or 0.00000178 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Nyancoin (NYAN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SmileyCoin (SMLY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official website is tutor-web.info. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews.

SmileyCoin Coin Trading

SmileyCoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

