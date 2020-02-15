SnowGem (XSG) Price Reaches $0.0211 on Major Exchanges

SnowGem (CURRENCY:XSG) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, SnowGem has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. SnowGem has a total market capitalization of $469,309.00 and approximately $104,047.00 worth of SnowGem was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SnowGem coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0211 or 0.00000212 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Graviex, Mercatox and STEX.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9,924.77 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.60 or 0.02705649 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $443.74 or 0.04469849 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.49 or 0.00780540 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00905328 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.58 or 0.00106571 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009753 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00026186 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 9.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $65.44 or 0.00659179 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About SnowGem

XSG is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SnowGem’s total supply is 22,341,860 coins and its circulating supply is 22,264,768 coins. The Reddit community for SnowGem is /r/SnowGem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SnowGem’s official website is snowgem.org. SnowGem’s official Twitter account is @snowgemofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling SnowGem

SnowGem can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Graviex, Mercatox and STEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SnowGem directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SnowGem should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SnowGem using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

