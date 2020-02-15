Social Send Trading Up 44.1% This Week (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 65.4% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 15th. In the last week, Social Send has traded 44.1% higher against the dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $340,503.00 and approximately $583.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for $0.0063 or 0.00000064 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 53,624,834 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Social Send is socialsend.io.

Buying and Selling Social Send

Social Send can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

