Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the thirteen research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Finally, HSBC lowered Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $25.50 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 322.6% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,016 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 1,454.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,067 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,934 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile by 376.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,729 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new position in Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile during the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile stock traded down $0.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $30.57. 865,542 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 866,449. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $8.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.06, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $27.04. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile has a 52 week low of $22.71 and a 52 week high of $45.38.

Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $473.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.65 million. Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 14.96%. On average, analysts forecast that Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Sociedad Quimica y Minera de Chile

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, industrial chemicals, potassium, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty mixes, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

