SolarCoin (SLR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $415.00

SolarCoin (CURRENCY:SLR) traded down 2.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last week, SolarCoin has traded 3.3% lower against the US dollar. One SolarCoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0148 or 0.00000148 BTC on major exchanges including Bittrex, Lykke Exchange, Livecoin and CoinExchange. SolarCoin has a total market cap of $850,845.00 and approximately $415.00 worth of SolarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $80.10 or 0.00800294 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009664 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001093 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00006771 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000419 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0860 or 0.00000863 BTC.

SolarCoin Profile

SolarCoin (SLR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2014. SolarCoin’s total supply is 98,034,926,094 coins and its circulating supply is 57,350,989 coins. SolarCoin’s official Twitter account is @SolarCoin_SLR. SolarCoin’s official website is solarcoin.org. The Reddit community for SolarCoin is /r/SolarCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SolarCoin Coin Trading

SolarCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Lykke Exchange, CoinExchange, Bittrex and Livecoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SolarCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SolarCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SolarCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

