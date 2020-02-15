Solaris (XLR) Achieves Market Capitalization of $366,556.00

Solaris (CURRENCY:XLR) traded down 3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. One Solaris coin can now be bought for $0.20 or 0.00002050 BTC on popular exchanges including CryptoBridge, OOOBTC, Cryptohub and CoinExchange. During the last week, Solaris has traded 7.5% higher against the US dollar. Solaris has a total market capitalization of $366,556.00 and $11.00 worth of Solaris was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin Incognito (XBI) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0261 or 0.00000263 BTC.

GenesisX (XGS) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Xuez (XUEZ) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC.

UralsCoin (URALS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Elliot Coin (ELLI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Solaris

XLR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the XEVAN hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 17th, 2017. Solaris’ total supply is 1,805,434 coins and its circulating supply is 1,805,426 coins. Solaris’ official website is solariscoin.com. Solaris’ official Twitter account is @SolarisCoin. The Reddit community for Solaris is /r/solarisxlr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Solaris Coin Trading

Solaris can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptohub, Kucoin, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and OOOBTC. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Solaris directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Solaris should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Solaris using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

