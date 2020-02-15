Somewhat Positive News Coverage Somewhat Likely to Impact Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) Stock Price

Media stories about Electricite de France (OTCMKTS:ECIFF) have trended somewhat positive this week, according to InfoTrie. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Electricite de France earned a daily sentiment score of 1.72 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 6 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat likely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the near term.

Shares of Electricite de France stock remained flat at $$12.72 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $11.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. Electricite de France has a 1-year low of $10.15 and a 1-year high of $14.26.

Get Electricite de France alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Electricite de France from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd.

About Electricite de France

Electricité de France SA, an integrated energy company, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, supply, and trading of power and energy services in France, the United Kingdom, Italy, and internationally. It generates electricity through nuclear, fossil fuel, hydro, solar, wind, biomass, biogas, tidal, geothermal, and cogeneration plants.

Read More: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for Electricite de France Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electricite de France and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.