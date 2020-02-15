Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) Short Interest Update

Sonos Inc (NASDAQ:SONO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 9,110,000 shares, a decline of 5.9% from the January 15th total of 9,680,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,639,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.6 days. Currently, 12.3% of the shares of the company are sold short.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Sonos in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sonos from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sonos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $17.80.

Shares of NASDAQ SONO traded down $0.28 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $13.42. 1,659,523 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,226. Sonos has a 52 week low of $9.62 and a 52 week high of $16.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of -447.33 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.85.

Sonos (NASDAQ:SONO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.13. Sonos had a net margin of 0.33% and a return on equity of 1.42%. The company had revenue of $562.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $545.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Sonos will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 7,744 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.12, for a total transaction of $117,089.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Millington sold 36,453 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.86, for a total transaction of $578,144.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,584.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 11.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Sonos by 2,075.0% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 24,900 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sonos during the fourth quarter valued at about $796,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 104.3% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 800,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,498,000 after buying an additional 408,389 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sonos by 339.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 950,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,841,000 after buying an additional 733,910 shares during the period. 66.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sonos Company Profile

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the United States and internationally. It provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, and components. The company offers its products through third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its sonos.com Website.

