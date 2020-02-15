SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) Receiving Negative Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Headlines about SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR (OTCMKTS:SNYFY) have trended negative on Saturday, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. InfoTrie identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than six thousand news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR earned a news impact score of -2.33 on their scale. InfoTrie also gave news stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of OTCMKTS SNYFY remained flat at $$24.14 during trading on Friday. 33 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.07 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.02. SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR has a 1-year low of $17.52 and a 1-year high of $25.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.75 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

SNYFY has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th.

SONY FINL HOLDI/ADR Company Profile

Sony Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services in Japan and internationally. The company operates in life insurance, non-life insurance, and banking businesses. Its insurance products include death-protection, medical, educational endowment, living benefit, and other insurance products; and non-life insurance products comprise automobile, medical, and cancer insurance products, as well as reinsurance services.

