SophiaTX Reaches Market Cap of $600,965.00 (SPHTX)

SophiaTX (CURRENCY:SPHTX) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. SophiaTX has a market capitalization of $600,965.00 and approximately $22,698.00 worth of SophiaTX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, SophiaTX has traded up 18.8% against the U.S. dollar. One SophiaTX token can now be bought for about $0.0018 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, Hotbit and EtherDelta (ForkDelta).

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get SophiaTX alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00049565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 268.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.66 or 0.00490498 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $613.36 or 0.06182951 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00067323 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005138 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00025136 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003599 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001495 BTC.

SophiaTX Profile

SophiaTX is a token. It was first traded on December 5th, 2017. SophiaTX’s total supply is 356,371,575 tokens and its circulating supply is 330,877,003 tokens. The Reddit community for SophiaTX is /r/SophiaTXproject. SophiaTX’s official Twitter account is @sophia_tx_ and its Facebook page is accessible here. SophiaTX’s official website is www.sophiatx.com.

SophiaTX Token Trading

SophiaTX can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, Hotbit, Kucoin, EtherDelta (ForkDelta) and Bit-Z. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SophiaTX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SophiaTX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SophiaTX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for SophiaTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SophiaTX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.