SounDAC Hits Market Cap of $247,981.00 (XSD)

SounDAC (CURRENCY:XSD) traded 1.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One SounDAC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0170 or 0.00000170 BTC on major exchanges. SounDAC has a total market cap of $247,981.00 and $265,049.00 worth of SounDAC was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SounDAC has traded up 66.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SounDAC alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00048525 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00002996 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002769 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000579 BTC.

MUSE (MUSE) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00004391 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0221 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Growers International (GRWI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00003998 BTC.

About SounDAC

SounDAC (CRYPTO:XSD) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. SounDAC’s total supply is 18,081,806 coins and its circulating supply is 14,581,806 coins. SounDAC’s official website is soundac.io. SounDAC’s official Twitter account is @MuseBlockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. SounDAC’s official message board is bitsharestalk.org/index.php/board,54.0.html.

SounDAC Coin Trading

SounDAC can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OpenLedger DEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SounDAC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SounDAC should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SounDAC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SounDAC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SounDAC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.