South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) will post $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for South State’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the highest is $1.38. South State reported earnings per share of $1.26 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that South State will report full-year earnings of $5.91 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $6.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.60 to $6.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow South State.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. South State had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 25.39%. The business had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.35 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SSB shares. BidaskClub cut South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. SunTrust Banks upped their price target on South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. ValuEngine upgraded South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens upgraded South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. South State has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.00.

South State stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $78.49. The stock had a trading volume of 119,444 shares, compared to its average volume of 298,516. South State has a 12 month low of $63.91 and a 12 month high of $88.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $79.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 6th. This is a boost from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. South State’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of South State by 311.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 38,348 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,887,000 after purchasing an additional 29,020 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of South State in the third quarter worth approximately $165,000. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of South State by 4.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 64,382 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,848,000 after purchasing an additional 2,532 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in shares of South State by 44.0% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 91,921 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,922,000 after purchasing an additional 28,092 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

