South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in South State Corp (NASDAQ:SSB) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,484 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned 0.16% of South State worth $4,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of South State by 35.8% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 763 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of South State by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,377 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of South State during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its position in shares of South State by 10.4% during the third quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 4,083 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $307,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of South State by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.08% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on SSB shares. ValuEngine raised shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 28th. Stephens upgraded shares of South State from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of South State from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. SunTrust Banks lifted their price target on shares of South State from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of South State from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. South State currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.00.

Shares of SSB opened at $78.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $83.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.73. South State Corp has a 1 year low of $63.91 and a 1 year high of $88.10.

South State (NASDAQ:SSB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $162.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.15 million. South State had a net margin of 25.39% and a return on equity of 8.27%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.35 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that South State Corp will post 5.91 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is a positive change from South State’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 6th. South State’s payout ratio is presently 33.39%.

About South State

South State Corporation operates as the bank holding company for South State Bank that provides a range of retail and commercial banking services, mortgage lending services, trust and wealth management services, and consumer finance loans. The company accepts demand deposits, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and other time deposits; and offers lending and credit card, and ATM processing services.

