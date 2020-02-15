Sowell Financial Services LLC Has $15.78 Million Stock Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 31.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 110,434 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,166 shares during the quarter. SPDR Gold Shares makes up approximately 1.2% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $15,781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 14,416.2% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 733,792 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 728,737 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6,952.8% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 560,272 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $77,805,000 after acquiring an additional 552,328 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,736,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 31.0% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,522,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $217,605,000 after acquiring an additional 360,629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 72.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 620,923 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $86,228,000 after acquiring an additional 261,777 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD traded up $0.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $149.00. 5,344,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,405,820. SPDR Gold Shares has a one year low of $119.54 and a one year high of $149.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $146.58 and its 200 day moving average is $141.87.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Article: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.