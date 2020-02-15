Sowell Financial Services LLC Sells 5,290 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,961 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,290 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 2.6% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $33,928,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. First Bank & Trust bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

IVV stock traded up $0.49 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $339.07. 6,510,637 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,743,120. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $274.10 and a 52 week high of $339.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $329.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.80.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

