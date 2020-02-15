SpaceChain (SPC) Trading 9.1% Higher Over Last Week

SpaceChain (CURRENCY:SPC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One SpaceChain token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0038 or 0.00000038 BTC on exchanges including HitBTC, Bittrex, Coinnest and CoinEgg. SpaceChain has a market capitalization of $1.98 million and approximately $323,446.00 worth of SpaceChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, SpaceChain has traded 9.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Electra (ECA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Denarius (D) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Bulwark (BWK) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0133 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Limitless VIP (VIP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

VIP Tokens (VIP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Virta Unique Coin (VUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Powercoin (PWR) traded 22.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NamoCoin (NAMO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About SpaceChain

SPC is a PoW/PoS token that uses the NIST5 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was May 3rd, 2015. SpaceChain’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 515,923,518 tokens. SpaceChain’s official Twitter account is @Space__Chain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SpaceChain Token Trading

SpaceChain can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEgg, Upbit, EXX, Bittrex, HitBTC and Coinnest. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SpaceChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SpaceChain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SpaceChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

