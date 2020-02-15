SparksPay (SPK) Market Cap Achieves $7,667.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 15th. One SparksPay coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. In the last seven days, SparksPay has traded down 7.4% against the U.S. dollar. SparksPay has a market capitalization of $7,667.00 and $15.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000100 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0200 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000480 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded down 59.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000599 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SparksPay can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade SparksPay should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

