SparksPay (SPK) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $2.00

SparksPay (CURRENCY:SPK) traded down 5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. One SparksPay coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Trade Satoshi, SouthXchange and Stocks.Exchange. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $7,871.00 and $2.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, SparksPay has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Red Pulse (RPX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000234 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000104 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0189 or 0.00000192 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001440 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0492 or 0.00000480 BTC.

Guncoin (GUN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000127 BTC.

CrowdCoin (CRC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0077 or 0.00000138 BTC.

SparksPay Coin Profile

SparksPay (CRYPTO:SPK) is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 22nd, 2017. SparksPay’s total supply is 6,310,817 coins and its circulating supply is 5,483,098 coins. SparksPay’s official message board is medium.com/SparksPay. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

SparksPay Coin Trading

SparksPay can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

