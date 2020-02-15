SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) Shares Acquired by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 71.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,955 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,759 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF worth $1,992,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $47,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 741.2% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Shilanski & Associates Inc. increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Shilanski & Associates Inc. now owns 61,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,000 after purchasing an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $89,000.

SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF stock opened at $27.05 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $26.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.90. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $26.50 and a 52 week high of $27.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a dividend of $0.1261 per share. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This is a boost from SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

