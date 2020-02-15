Spectrecoin Market Capitalization Hits $2.23 Million (XSPEC)

Spectrecoin (CURRENCY:XSPEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Over the last seven days, Spectrecoin has traded 13.9% lower against the dollar. Spectrecoin has a total market cap of $2.23 million and approximately $1,200.00 worth of Spectrecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Spectrecoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0996 or 0.00001003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Livecoin, Bisq and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Spectrecoin alerts:

Cardano (ADA) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0647 or 0.00000652 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00009870 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.76 or 0.00027747 BTC.

OmiseGO (OMG) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00012852 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00003609 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $266.77 or 0.02686218 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0353 or 0.00000355 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00000667 BTC.

UNI COIN (UNI) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008264 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00017336 BTC.

Spectrecoin Profile

Spectrecoin (XSPEC) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the POS3.0 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 4th, 2016. Spectrecoin’s total supply is 22,445,451 coins. The official website for Spectrecoin is spectreproject.io. Spectrecoin’s official Twitter account is @SpectreCash and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrecoin is /r/XSPEC and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Spectrecoin Coin Trading

Spectrecoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bisq, Trade Satoshi, Livecoin and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spectrecoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spectrecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrecoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrecoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.