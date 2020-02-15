Spectrum Price Hits $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (SPT)

Spectrum (CURRENCY:SPT) traded 3.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. In the last week, Spectrum has traded down 8% against the U.S. dollar. Spectrum has a market cap of $38,449.00 and $25,355.00 worth of Spectrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spectrum token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including EtherFlyer and Hotbit.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Spectrum alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.41 or 0.00779784 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00009735 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001063 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000053 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00006891 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0424 or 0.00000427 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0861 or 0.00000867 BTC.

About Spectrum

SPT is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 21st, 2013. Spectrum’s total supply is 1,200,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,199,987,500 tokens. Spectrum’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Spectrum is /r/spectrumSPT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spectrum’s official message board is medium.com/@spectrumspt. The official website for Spectrum is spectrum-token.com.

Spectrum Token Trading

Spectrum can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and EtherFlyer. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spectrum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spectrum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spectrum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Spectrum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Spectrum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.