Sphere 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $1,309.00 (SPHR)

Sphere (CURRENCY:SPHR) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. During the last week, Sphere has traded up 13.6% against the US dollar. One Sphere coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0889 or 0.00000890 BTC on exchanges including Upbit and Bittrex. Sphere has a market cap of $1.11 million and $1,309.00 worth of Sphere was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Sphere alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.71 or 0.00047111 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068964 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001008 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000049 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.81 or 0.00088016 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10,474.02 or 1.04694101 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000582 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000395 BTC.

About Sphere

SPHR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 6th, 2015. Sphere’s total supply is 12,484,344 coins. Sphere’s official Twitter account is @ProjectSPHR. Sphere’s official website is sphrpay.io.

Sphere Coin Trading

Sphere can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sphere directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sphere should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sphere using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Sphere Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Sphere and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.