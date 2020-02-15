Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) Short Interest Update

Spi Energy Co Ltd (NASDAQ:SPI) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,200 shares, a growth of 6.2% from the January 15th total of 45,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of SPI stock opened at $1.33 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.21. Spi Energy has a 52 week low of $1.22 and a 52 week high of $7.32.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spi Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd.

About Spi Energy

SPI Energy Co, Ltd. provides photovoltaic solutions for business, residential, government, and utility customers and investors. It offers engineering, procurement, and construction services to independent power developers and producers, and commercial and industrial companies. The company also develops, owns, and operates solar projects that sell electricity to power companies and other electricity off-takers.

