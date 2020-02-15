Spiking 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1.25 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Spiking has traded up 15.7% against the US dollar. One Spiking token can currently be bought for about $0.0023 or 0.00000022 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $1.25 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Spiking Profile

Spiking (CRYPTO:SPIKE) is a token. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. The official website for Spiking is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Spiking

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spiking should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

