Spiking Market Capitalization Achieves $1.02 Million (SPIKE)

Spiking (CURRENCY:SPIKE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Spiking token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0023 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including COSS and Kryptono. Spiking has a market capitalization of $1.02 million and $1.33 million worth of Spiking was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Spiking has traded 18.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00052460 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0636 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded up 256.5% against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00482201 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $619.34 or 0.06188177 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00072866 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005178 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00025527 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003668 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001491 BTC.

Spiking Profile

Spiking is a token. Its launch date was May 25th, 2018. Spiking’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 442,894,598 tokens. Spiking’s official website is spiking.com. The Reddit community for Spiking is /r/stockspiking and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spiking’s official message board is blog.spiking.com. Spiking’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Spiking Token Trading

Spiking can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: COSS and Kryptono. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spiking directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spiking should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Spiking using one of the exchanges listed above.

