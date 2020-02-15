SPINDLE (SPD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $337,444.00

SPINDLE (CURRENCY:SPD) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. In the last week, SPINDLE has traded 20.1% lower against the dollar. SPINDLE has a market capitalization of $337,444.00 and $659.00 worth of SPINDLE was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SPINDLE coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including $51.55, $5.60, $33.94 and $10.39.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $122.39 or 0.01225948 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00047034 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00018234 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00221806 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00008642 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded 29.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00034804 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00002341 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.89 or 0.00068999 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00005249 BTC.

SPINDLE Coin Profile

SPINDLE (SPD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the C11 hashing algorithm. It launched on February 10th, 2018. SPINDLE’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,421,564,890 coins. SPINDLE’s official website is spindle.zone. SPINDLE’s official Twitter account is @spindlezone and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SPINDLE Coin Trading

SPINDLE can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $20.33, $10.39, $50.98, $18.94, $5.60, $7.50, $13.77, $24.68, $24.43, $33.94, $51.55 and $32.15. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SPINDLE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SPINDLE should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SPINDLE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

