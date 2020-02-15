Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.93 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) will announce $1.93 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Spirit AeroSystems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.97 billion and the lowest is $1.88 billion. Spirit AeroSystems reported sales of $1.84 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Friday, February 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems will report full-year sales of $7.83 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.79 billion to $7.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $5.56 billion, with estimates ranging from $4.79 billion to $6.21 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Spirit AeroSystems.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

SPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares initiated coverage on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.60.

In other Spirit AeroSystems news, Director Robert D. Johnson sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $43,495.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,432 shares in the company, valued at approximately $124,569.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 5,542,281 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $403,922,000 after buying an additional 1,384,829 shares during the period. Sculptor Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 64.2% in the 4th quarter. Sculptor Capital LP now owns 4,530,301 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $330,168,000 after buying an additional 1,770,725 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,745,147 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $273,389,000 after buying an additional 34,888 shares during the period. Scopia Capital Management LP grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Scopia Capital Management LP now owns 2,707,197 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $222,640,000 after buying an additional 142,871 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 15.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,434,574 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $177,448,000 after buying an additional 321,371 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

SPR opened at $67.91 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems has a twelve month low of $62.78 and a twelve month high of $100.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.30. The company has a market cap of $7.03 billion, a PE ratio of 11.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.06%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 7.67%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Spirit AeroSystems (SPR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.