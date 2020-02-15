Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) Short Interest Up 6.0% in January

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,840,000 shares, an increase of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 5,510,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE:SPOT opened at $141.00 on Friday. Spotify has a 52 week low of $110.57 and a 52 week high of $161.38. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $149.93 and a 200 day moving average of $137.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -63.51 and a beta of 1.92.

Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.66). Spotify had a negative net margin of 2.69% and a negative return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Spotify will post -0.8 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Spotify from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Spotify in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Spotify from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Spotify from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $161.80.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 10,278.6% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,439 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 125,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,556,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 198.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,041,000 after purchasing an additional 4,626 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 3,380 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of Spotify by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 266,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,426 shares during the last quarter. 49.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spotify Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides music streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers commercial-free music services to subscribers comprising unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access to its catalog.

