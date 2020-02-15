Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) Issues Earnings Results

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SBPH) issued its earnings results on Friday. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.03, Zacks reports.

Shares of NASDAQ SBPH traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $1.15. 142,417 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 230,477. The company has a quick ratio of 12.18, a current ratio of 12.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.03. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $1.10 and a one year high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $19.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.85 and a beta of 0.53.

A number of brokerages have commented on SBPH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $1.70 in a research note on Monday, December 30th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.12.

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spring Bank Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of viral infections, inflammatory diseases, and various cancers using small molecule nucleotide platform. Its lead product candidate is inarigivir soproxil for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus (HBV).

