Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) by 29.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 132,956 shares of the company’s stock after selling 56,535 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.07% of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust worth $1,949,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 61,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after buying an additional 882 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 48,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $708,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 58.6% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEAMERICAN:CEF opened at $15.23 on Friday. Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust has a 52-week low of $12.03 and a 52-week high of $15.55.

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust (NYSEAMERICAN:CEF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust

Sprott Physical Gold and Silver Trust, formerly Central Fund of Canada Limited (Central Fund) is an investment holding company. The Company’s investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, low-cost, exchange tradable investment alternative for investors interested in holding an investment in gold and silver bullion for long-term appreciation.

