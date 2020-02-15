SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.18

News articles about SPY (OTCMKTS:XSPY) have been trending neutral recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. SPY earned a daily sentiment score of 0.18 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media coverage about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of XSPY stock remained flat at $$0.09 during trading hours on Friday. SPY has a one year low of $0.07 and a one year high of $0.09. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.09.

SPY Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, produces, and distributes sunglasses, goggles, prescription frames, and branded apparel and accessories for the action sports, snow sports, and lifestyle markets. The company offers various product categories, including Happy Lens, fashion sunglasses, women-specific sunglasses, performance sport sunglasses, unisex prescription eyewear frames, snow sport goggles, and motocross goggles.

