SRCOIN Price Up 41.2% Over Last Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on February 15th. SRCOIN has a market cap of $147,085.00 and approximately $23.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinBene and Hotbit. In the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 41.2% against the dollar.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00003246 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $339.11 or 0.03362800 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009926 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.69 or 0.00254803 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0837 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.43 or 0.00043964 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00155206 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000078 BTC.

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official message board for SRCOIN is medium.com/@SRCOIN. SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here. SRCOIN’s official website is www.srcoin.info.

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SRCOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

