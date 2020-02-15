St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) Short Interest Update

St. Joe Co (NYSE:JOE) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,190,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the January 15th total of 7,650,000 shares. Approximately 12.2% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 328,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 21.9 days.

JOE traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $22.43. 226,488 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 220,393. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 74.77 and a beta of 0.96. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $18.78. St. Joe has a 52-week low of $14.77 and a 52-week high of $23.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in JOE. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $20,063,000 after purchasing an additional 252,890 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 109.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 355,878 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,057,000 after purchasing an additional 185,826 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 344,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,832,000 after purchasing an additional 40,659 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Investment Strategies LLC now owns 336,115 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,665,000 after purchasing an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of St. Joe by 298.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 268,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,317,000 after purchasing an additional 200,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

About St. Joe

The St. Joe Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a real estate development, asset management, and operating company in Northwest Florida, the United States. It operates through four segments: Residential Real Estate, Hospitality, Commercial Leasing and Sales, and Forestry. The Residential Real Estate segment plans and develops residential communities of various sizes.

