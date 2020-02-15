Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $11.67.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on SBLK shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Pareto Securities cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Fearnley Fonds cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 27th. BidaskClub cut shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th.

SBLK opened at $8.51 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $772.48 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.45 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $9.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.33. Star Bulk Carriers has a twelve month low of $6.16 and a twelve month high of $12.09.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $248.44 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.35 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a negative net margin of 3.50% and a positive return on equity of 1.24%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth $47,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 205,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $2,071,000 after purchasing an additional 11,188 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Star Bulk Carriers in the third quarter worth $32,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 15.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 14,474 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $145,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in Star Bulk Carriers by 9.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 85,028 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $856,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. 54.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Star Bulk Carriers

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. Its vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of April 10, 2019, the company had a fleet of 109 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 12.45 million deadweight ton, including 17 Newcastlemax, 19 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 35 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 17 Ultramax, and 10 Supramax vessels.

