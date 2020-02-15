Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Sold by Sepio Capital LLC

Sepio Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 30.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,871 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 17,344 shares during the quarter. Sepio Capital LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $3,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $83,893,000. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 1,336.5% in the third quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 920,478 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $81,389,000 after acquiring an additional 856,400 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3,690.8% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 621,731 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $54,973,000 after acquiring an additional 605,330 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 146.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 963,393 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $84,702,000 after acquiring an additional 572,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 46.4% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 1,546,622 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $136,752,000 after acquiring an additional 490,028 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total value of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SBUX. Guggenheim reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub cut Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Starbucks currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.71.

Shares of SBUX traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $89.28. 5,678,411 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,674,870. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $89.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.13. The company has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks Co. has a 1-year low of $69.03 and a 1-year high of $99.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 3 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is 57.95%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

