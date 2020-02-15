Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Short Interest Update

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,290,000 shares, a growth of 6.1% from the January 15th total of 15,360,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,772,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.4 days. Approximately 1.4% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of analysts have weighed in on SBUX shares. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Weeden reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Starbucks to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.71.

SBUX stock opened at $89.28 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $105.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.56. Starbucks has a 12-month low of $69.03 and a 12-month high of $99.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.13.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.81% and a negative return on equity of 62.51%. Starbucks’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks will post 3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.95%.

In other Starbucks news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.47, for a total transaction of $172,940.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.12, for a total transaction of $374,686.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 25,234 shares of company stock worth $2,227,343 over the last three months. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 32,036,678 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,816,665,000 after acquiring an additional 3,553,788 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,406,630 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,442,471,000 after acquiring an additional 144,675 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 7,582,198 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $666,627,000 after acquiring an additional 272,323 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,510,514 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $396,564,000 after acquiring an additional 218,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Starbucks by 4.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 3,766,481 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $333,032,000 after acquiring an additional 144,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

