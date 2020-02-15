Startcoin (START) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $1.00

Startcoin (CURRENCY:START) traded 8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. One Startcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0034 or 0.00000034 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Bittylicious, YoBit and Cryptopia. Startcoin has a total market capitalization of $152,066.00 and $1.00 worth of Startcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Startcoin has traded 22.3% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Startcoin alerts:

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00008451 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ArcticCoin (ARC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0422 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

KZ Cash (KZC) traded up 31.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0761 or 0.00000768 BTC.

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Adzcoin (ADZ) traded up 28.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Uro (URO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0411 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Startcoin Coin Profile

Startcoin (CRYPTO:START) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 12th, 2014. Startcoin’s total supply is 70,782,220 coins and its circulating supply is 45,079,785 coins. The official website for Startcoin is startcoin.org. Startcoin’s official Twitter account is @start_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Startcoin

Startcoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittylicious and YoBit. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Startcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Startcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Startcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Startcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Startcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.