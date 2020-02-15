StarterCoin (STAC) Achieves Market Cap of $18,830.00

StarterCoin (CURRENCY:STAC) traded down 19.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, StarterCoin has traded up 57.4% against the US dollar. One StarterCoin token can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges including Liquid and Bancor Network. StarterCoin has a market capitalization of $18,830.00 and $55.00 worth of StarterCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003144 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $317.12 or 0.03174244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010010 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.84 or 0.00248612 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000245 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.38 or 0.00043858 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.71 or 0.00157204 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About StarterCoin

StarterCoin’s genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. StarterCoin’s total supply is 342,007,189 tokens. StarterCoin’s official website is www.coinstarter.com. The Reddit community for StarterCoin is /r/coinstarterico. StarterCoin’s official Twitter account is @realCoinStarter.

StarterCoin Token Trading

StarterCoin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid and Bancor Network. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StarterCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StarterCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase StarterCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

